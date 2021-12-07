pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $42.65 million and $25.60 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00210203 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,854,683 coins and its circulating supply is 41,337,735 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

