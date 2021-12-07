PolkaCover Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.75 or 0.08445164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,840.52 or 1.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002658 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

