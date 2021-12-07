Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

XPDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (XPDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.