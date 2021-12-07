Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Cap of $91.17 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $91.17 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00316303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

