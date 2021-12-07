Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

