Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $361,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

