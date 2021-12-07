Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.