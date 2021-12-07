Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progressive continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. However, shares of Progressive have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the company's margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

