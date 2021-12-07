Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $157.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

