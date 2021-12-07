ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

