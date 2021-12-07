ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

