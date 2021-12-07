ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $151.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37.

