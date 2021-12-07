Prosper (PROS) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $1.69 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00052003 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003611 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008830 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

