ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 565,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after buying an additional 214,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

