ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $523.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.23. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $363.61 and a 1 year high of $548.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

