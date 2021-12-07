ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 456 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

