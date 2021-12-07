ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 57 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.