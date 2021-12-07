Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PUK stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.