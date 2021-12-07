Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

