PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $586,504.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00212339 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

