PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.94.

NYSE PVH opened at $103.98 on Friday. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 300.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

