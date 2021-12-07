Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$37.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,971.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.