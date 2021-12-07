Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

