Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $354.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

