Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

