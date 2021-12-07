QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

QIAGEN stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

