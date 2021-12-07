Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 227545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Specifically, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock worth $1,915,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

