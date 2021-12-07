Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $20.71 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $107,747.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.45 or 0.08481707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00319918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00946806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00077606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00405009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00312341 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,464,335 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

