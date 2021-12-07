Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

Several research firms have commented on QTRHF. Raymond James started coverage on Quarterhill in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

