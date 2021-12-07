Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Insider Acquires $19,400.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp acquired 10,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qumu alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Karp purchased 10,000 shares of Qumu stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Qumu Co. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.