RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00.

On Monday, September 20th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.13.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

