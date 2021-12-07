Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $23,335.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.99 or 0.08478161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00321277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00942937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00077493 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.63 or 0.00405238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00312306 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,220,900,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.