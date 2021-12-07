Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

