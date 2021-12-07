Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $272,000 Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.60.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

