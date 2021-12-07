Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

