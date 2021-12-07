Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 143 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

