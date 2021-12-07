Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ready Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ready Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.