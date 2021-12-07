Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JinkoSolar (JKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) recently:

12/3/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

12/2/2021 – JinkoSolar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $66.10 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/21/2021 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

10/19/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

10/11/2021 – JinkoSolar is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JKS stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.13. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

