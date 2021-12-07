RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Research analysts at Pi Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.18 million and a PE ratio of -61.88. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.