RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.50. The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 41051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$78.18 million and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.