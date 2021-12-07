RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.50. The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 41051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$78.18 million and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

