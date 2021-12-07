Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.49 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

