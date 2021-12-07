Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,515 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

