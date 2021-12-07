Regent Investment Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,910,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

