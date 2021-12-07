Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.95 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,303. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

