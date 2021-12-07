Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.