ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNW. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

RNW stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

