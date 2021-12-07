Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS stock opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,533 shares of company stock worth $12,681,724. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

