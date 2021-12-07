Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 115.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $278,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

