Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 67702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.33 million and a PE ratio of 30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.