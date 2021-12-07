Reviewing Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lipocine and Liminal BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -56.28% -43.47% Liminal BioSciences -654.71% -1,294.21% -58.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lipocine and Liminal BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $170,000.00 555.71 -$20.96 million ($0.21) -5.09 Liminal BioSciences $2.48 million 11.64 -$88.03 million ($0.34) -2.84

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liminal BioSciences. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lipocine and Liminal BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liminal BioSciences 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lipocine currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 195.95%. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 703.94%. Given Liminal BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liminal BioSciences is more favorable than Lipocine.

Volatility and Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lipocine beats Liminal BioSciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment focused on the development of its plasma-derived product candidate Ryplazim, a purified glu-plasminogen derived from human plasma that acts as a plasminogen replacement therapy for patients deficient in plasminogen protein. The company operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

